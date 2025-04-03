New Analyst Forecast: $SNDR Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNDR. An analyst from National Bank set a price target of 25.0 for SNDR.

$SNDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNDR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SNDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from National Bank set a target price of $25.0 on 03/28/2025

$SNDR Insider Trading Activity

$SNDR insiders have traded $SNDR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK B. ROURKE (EVP & COO) sold 32,057 shares for an estimated $1,061,163

THOMAS G JACKSON (EVP - General Counsel) sold 18,248 shares for an estimated $603,444

SHALEEN DEVGUN (Chief Innovation, Tech Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $290,400

ROBERT M JR REICH (EVP - CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $198,035.

$SNDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 138 institutional investors add shares of $SNDR stock to their portfolio, and 98 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

