New Analyst Forecast: $SNDK Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNDK. Nam Hyung Kim from Arete Research set a price target of 63.0 for SNDK.

$SNDK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNDK stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04.

on 04/08, 04/04. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 04/07.

