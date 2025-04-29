New Analyst Forecast: $SNBR Given $7.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNBR. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 7.0 for SNBR.

$SNBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNBR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SNBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Wedbush set a target price of $12.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/06/2025

$SNBR Insider Trading Activity

$SNBR insiders have traded $SNBR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 17 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC STADIUM has made 16 purchases buying 354,011 shares for an estimated $4,777,943 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARY T FAZIO purchased 12,000 shares for an estimated $90,480

$SNBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $SNBR stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

