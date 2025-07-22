New Analyst Forecast: $SNAP Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNAP. Bernstein gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $SNAP.

$SNAP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNAP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNAP forecast page.

$SNAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $10.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $8.5 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $10.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Naved Khan from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 04/30/2025

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $SNAP Data Alerts

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,062,600 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 421,151 shares for an estimated $3,836,919 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 304,444 shares for an estimated $2,828,821 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 277,244 shares for an estimated $2,738,852 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,571,715

AJIT MOHAN (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 55,809 shares for an estimated $486,959 .

. REBECCA MORROW (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,177 shares for an estimated $218,207.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 251 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.