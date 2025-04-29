New Analyst Forecast: $SNAP Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNAP. Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a price target of 12.0 for SNAP.

$SNAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Boone from JMP Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Mark Kelley from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $15.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 11/05/2024

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $21,542,000 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $3,450,240 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 321,672 shares for an estimated $3,436,293 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 272,578 shares for an estimated $2,944,161 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 229,625 shares for an estimated $2,447,826 .

. REBECCA MORROW (CAO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,363 shares for an estimated $665,718 .

. JOANNA COLES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,403 shares for an estimated $101,204.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 259 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

