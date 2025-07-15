New Analyst Forecast: $SNAP Given $10.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNAP. John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a price target of 10.0 for SNAP.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNAP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNAP forecast page.

$SNAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNAP recently. We have seen 21 analysts offer price targets for $SNAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $10.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Ken Gawrelski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $11.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Rob Sanderson from Loop Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $6.5 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $8.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brad Erickson from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Brian Pitz from BMO Capital set a target price of $13.0 on 04/30/2025

$SNAP Insider Trading Activity

$SNAP insiders have traded $SNAP stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT C. MURPHY (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $17,062,600 .

. DEREK ANDERSEN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 421,151 shares for an estimated $3,836,919 .

. MICHAEL J. O'SULLIVAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 304,444 shares for an estimated $2,828,821 .

. ERIC YOUNG (SVP of Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 277,244 shares for an estimated $2,738,852 .

. EVAN SPIEGEL (Chief Executive Officer) sold 150,000 shares for an estimated $1,571,715

AJIT MOHAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 27,608 shares for an estimated $221,957

REBECCA MORROW (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,177 shares for an estimated $218,207.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNAP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $SNAP stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.