New Analyst Forecast: $SNA Given $350.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNA. Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a price target of 350.0 for SNA.

$SNA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $370.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a target price of $350.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $320.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Macgregor from Longbow Research set a target price of $400.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $390.0 on 03/04/2025

$SNA Insider Trading Activity

$SNA insiders have traded $SNA stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NICHOLAS T PINCHUK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 45,872 shares for an estimated $14,930,556 .

. ALDO JOHN PAGLIARI (Sr VP - Finance & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,413 shares for an estimated $4,140,854 .

. JESUS ARREGUI (Sr VP & President - Commercial) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,451 shares for an estimated $2,179,243 .

. KAREN L DANIEL sold 1,090 shares for an estimated $348,716

$SNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 428 institutional investors add shares of $SNA stock to their portfolio, and 411 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

