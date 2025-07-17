New Analyst Forecast: $SN Given $136.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SN. Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 136.0 for SN.
$SN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SN recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $120.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $136.0 on 07/17/2025
- Brooke Roach from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $112.0 on 05/09/2025
- Rupesh Parikh from Oppenheimer set a target price of $120.0 on 05/09/2025
- Steven Forbes from Guggenheim set a target price of $120.0 on 05/09/2025
- Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $101.0 on 05/09/2025
- Andrea Teixeira from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 04/11/2025
- Randal Konik from Jefferies set a target price of $175.0 on 02/13/2025
$SN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of $SN stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,387,873 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $199,172,486
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 882,688 shares (-47.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,625,006
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 725,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,472,250
- DORSAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 685,506 shares (+416.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,178,055
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 649,294 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,157,612
- PERTENTO PARTNERS LLP removed 583,232 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,647,381
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 554,889 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,283,291
