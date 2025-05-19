New Analyst Forecast: $SMTI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMTI. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SMTI.
$SMTI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMTI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$SMTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $SMTI stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIFTH THIRD BANCORP removed 27,037 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $834,632
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 12,084 shares (+75.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $373,033
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 6,561 shares (-29.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $202,538
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,237 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $192,536
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 5,751 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,533
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 4,326 shares (-2.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,543
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,933 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,411
