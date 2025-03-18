New Analyst Forecast: $SMTC Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMTC. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 60.0 for SMTC.

$SMTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMTC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $60.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 03/10/2025

$SMTC Insider Trading Activity

$SMTC insiders have traded $SMTC stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK LIN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 21,353 shares for an estimated $1,045,871 .

. IMRAN SHERAZI (SVP and GM) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,249 shares for an estimated $609,544 .

. ASAF SILBERSTEIN (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $403,752 .

. GREGORY MICHAEL FISCHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,888 shares for an estimated $119,088.

$SMTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of $SMTC stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

