New Analyst Forecast: $SMTC Given $54.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMTC. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 54.0 for SMTC.

$SMTC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMTC recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SMTC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $54.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $43.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Cody Acree from Benchmark set a target price of $68.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $54.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $55.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Harsh Kumar from Piper Sandler set a target price of $55.0 on 02/10/2025

on 02/10/2025 Craig Ellis from Baird set a target price of $60.0 on 02/07/2025

$SMTC Insider Trading Activity

$SMTC insiders have traded $SMTC stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK LIN (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 22,573 shares for an estimated $886,952 .

. RODOLPHO C CARDENUTO sold 13,123 shares for an estimated $548,743

IMRAN SHERAZI (SVP and GM) sold 1,338 shares for an estimated $100,350

ASAF SILBERSTEIN (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $85,970.

$SMTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 183 institutional investors add shares of $SMTC stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

