New Analyst Forecast: $SMR Given $41.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMR. Max Hopkins from CLSA set a price target of 41.0 for SMR.

$SMR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Max Hopkins from CLSA set a target price of $41.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $24.0 on 05/19/2025

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 150,196 shares for an estimated $2,686,150 .

. ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,966 shares for an estimated $1,351,381 .

. JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 57,242 shares for an estimated $1,136,359 .

. JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 69,124 shares for an estimated $1,092,288 .

. CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,554 shares for an estimated $407,191 .

. CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

