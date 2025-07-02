New Analyst Forecast: $SMPL Given $36.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMPL. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 36.0 for SMPL.

$SMPL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMPL recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $36.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Megan Alexander Clapp from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 03/24/2025

$SMPL Insider Trading Activity

$SMPL insiders have traded $SMPL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART E. JR. HEFLIN (SVP & General Manager, Quest) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $186,259

$SMPL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $SMPL stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

