New Analyst Forecast: $SMMT Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMMT. Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a price target of 44.0 for SMMT.

$SMMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMMT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $44.0 on 04/25/2025

Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 11/04/2024

$SMMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $SMMT stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

