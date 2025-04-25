New Analyst Forecast: $SMMT Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMMT. Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a price target of 44.0 for SMMT.
$SMMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMMT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SMMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Shi from Jefferies set a target price of $44.0 on 04/25/2025
- Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 11/04/2024
$SMMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $SMMT stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 2,134,396 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,088,296
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,118,270 shares (+20.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,955,528
- DARWIN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LTD. removed 1,084,880 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,359,683
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,066,531 shares (+890.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,032,245
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 827,483 shares (+67.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,766,434
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 724,040 shares (+6.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,920,493
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 695,843 shares (+100.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,417,318
