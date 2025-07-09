New Analyst Forecast: $SMLR Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMLR. Matt Galinko from Maxim Group set a price target of 95.0 for SMLR.
$SMLR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMLR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SMLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Matt Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $95.0 on 07/09/2025
- Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025
- Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $71.0 on 01/24/2025
$SMLR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $SMLR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INTERCHANGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 1,284,575 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,501,615
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 134,471 shares (+43.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,867,850
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 126,324 shares (+33.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,572,928
- THAMES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 119,722 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,333,936
- MORGAN STANLEY added 110,737 shares (+17.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,008,679
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 109,951 shares (+226.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,980,226
- INVESCO LTD. removed 100,736 shares (-91.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,646,643
