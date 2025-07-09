New Analyst Forecast: $SMLR Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMLR. Matt Galinko from Maxim Group set a price target of 95.0 for SMLR.

$SMLR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMLR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SMLR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matt Galinko from Maxim Group set a target price of $95.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Mark Palmer from Benchmark set a target price of $101.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Brooks O'Neil from Lake Street set a target price of $71.0 on 01/24/2025

$SMLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $SMLR stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

