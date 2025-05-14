New Analyst Forecast: $SMCI Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMCI. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SMCI.

$SMCI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMCI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 02/18/2025

$SMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $39.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $59.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $34.0 on 05/06/2025

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) sold 71,720 shares for an estimated $3,620,712

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) sold 46,293 shares for an estimated $2,322,566

ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

