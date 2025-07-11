New Analyst Forecast: $SMCI Given $52.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SMCI. Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a price target of 52.0 for SMCI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SMCI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SMCI forecast page.

$SMCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SMCI recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SMCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Asiya Merchant from Citigroup set a target price of $52.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ruplu Bhattacharya from B of A Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Vijay Rakesh from Mizuho set a target price of $47.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Simon Leopold from Raymond James set a target price of $41.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Matt Bryson from Wedbush set a target price of $30.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $39.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $35.0 on 05/07/2025

$SMCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SMCI stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE TIM MOORE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/30 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/02.

on 04/30 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/02. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 01/13.

on 02/25 and 2 sales worth up to on 04/08, 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SMCI Insider Trading Activity

$SMCI insiders have traded $SMCI stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIANG CHIU-CHU SARA LIU has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 546,293 shares for an estimated $24,827,187 .

. CHARLES LIANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 546,293 shares for an estimated $24,811,881 .

. GEORGE KAO (SVP, OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,120 shares for an estimated $4,923,136 .

. DAVID E WEIGAND (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 67,000 shares for an estimated $2,949,494

ROBERT L BLAIR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,460 shares for an estimated $828,557.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SMCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $SMCI stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.