New Analyst Forecast: $SM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SM. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SM.
$SM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024
- Santander issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/26/2024
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/06/2024
$SM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $33.0 on 03/25/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $41.0 on 03/05/2025
- Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $57.0 on 11/01/2024
$SM Insider Trading Activity
$SM insiders have traded $SM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARTON R JR BROOKMAN purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $226,520
- RAMIRO G PERU purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $143,600
- HERBERT S VOGEL (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $33,820 and 0 sales.
$SM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $SM stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 997,260 shares (+157.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,653,797
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 835,929 shares (+22.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,400,608
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 783,822 shares (-89.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,380,940
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 767,779 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,759,114
- AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 765,138 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,656,748
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 709,883 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,515,065
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 436,280 shares (-93.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,910,212
