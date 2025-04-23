New Analyst Forecast: $SM Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SM. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SM.

$SM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SM in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/15/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/02/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/27/2024

Santander issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/26/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/06/2024

$SM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SM recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $41.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $33.0 on 03/25/2025

on 03/25/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $41.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens set a target price of $57.0 on 11/01/2024

$SM Insider Trading Activity

$SM insiders have traded $SM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARTON R JR BROOKMAN purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $226,520

RAMIRO G PERU purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $143,600

HERBERT S VOGEL (President & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $33,820 and 0 sales.

$SM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 202 institutional investors add shares of $SM stock to their portfolio, and 211 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

