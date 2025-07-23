New Analyst Forecast: $SM Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SM. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 27.0 for SM.
$SM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $27.0 on 07/23/2025
- Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $29.0 on 06/16/2025
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $34.0 on 05/28/2025
- William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $42.0 on 05/13/2025
- Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $36.0 on 04/21/2025
- Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $55.0 on 04/15/2025
- Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $41.0 on 03/13/2025
$SM Insider Trading Activity
$SM insiders have traded $SM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BARTON R JR BROOKMAN purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $226,520
- RICHARD A. JENKINS (Senior Vice President - Utah) sold 7,726 shares for an estimated $220,113
- RAMIRO G PERU purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $143,600
- HERBERT S VOGEL (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $55,140 and 0 sales.
$SM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $SM stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,137,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,923,216
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,537,479 shares (+443.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,047,496
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,469,289 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,005,205
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,178,397 shares (+169.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,292,990
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 1,088,948 shares (+51.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,613,992
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,065,637 shares (-39.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,915,828
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND added 846,844 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,362,977
