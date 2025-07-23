New Analyst Forecast: $SM Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SM. Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a price target of 27.0 for SM.

$SM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $36.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Biju Perincheril from Susquehanna set a target price of $27.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Hanwen Chang from Wells Fargo set a target price of $29.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $34.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $42.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Tim Rezvan from Keybanc set a target price of $36.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Mike Scialla from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $55.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $41.0 on 03/13/2025

$SM Insider Trading Activity

$SM insiders have traded $SM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARTON R JR BROOKMAN purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $226,520

RICHARD A. JENKINS (Senior Vice President - Utah) sold 7,726 shares for an estimated $220,113

RAMIRO G PERU purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $143,600

HERBERT S VOGEL (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $55,140 and 0 sales.

$SM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $SM stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

