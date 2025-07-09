New Analyst Forecast: $SLVM Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLVM. George Staphos from B of A Securities set a price target of 64.0 for SLVM.
$SLVM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLVM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLVM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 07/09/2025
- Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 05/12/2025
$SLVM Insider Trading Activity
$SLVM insiders have traded $SLVM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLVM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEANMICHEL RIBIERAS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $5,644,268.
$SLVM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $SLVM stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,352,421 shares (-75.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,706,876
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 887,729 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,539,984
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 778,772 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,232,238
- MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP added 180,903 shares (+905.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,133,164
- FMR LLC removed 165,413 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,094,249
- CAMBRIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 149,718 shares (+1601.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,041,586
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 149,326 shares (+5.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,015,294
