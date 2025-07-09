New Analyst Forecast: $SLVM Given $64.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLVM. George Staphos from B of A Securities set a price target of 64.0 for SLVM.

$SLVM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLVM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLVM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.5.

Here are some recent targets:

George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $64.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew McKellar from RBC Capital set a target price of $61.0 on 05/12/2025

$SLVM Insider Trading Activity

$SLVM insiders have traded $SLVM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLVM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEANMICHEL RIBIERAS (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 85,000 shares for an estimated $5,644,268.

$SLVM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $SLVM stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

