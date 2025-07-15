New Analyst Forecast: $SLP Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLP. Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 20.0 for SLP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLP forecast page.
$SLP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SLP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025
- Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025
- David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $25.0 on 07/07/2025
- Matt Hewitt from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $36.0 on 06/13/2025
$SLP Insider Trading Activity
$SLP insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,313,476.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SLP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $SLP stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 383,126 shares (+17.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,394,249
- INVESCO LTD. removed 375,873 shares (-91.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,216,405
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) added 354,089 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,682,262
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 353,440 shares (+65.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,666,348
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 180,011 shares (+62.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,413,869
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO removed 177,435 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,350,706
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 147,079 shares (+265.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,606,377
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.