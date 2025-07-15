Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SLP Given $20.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLP. Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a price target of 20.0 for SLP.

$SLP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SLP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $20.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $25.0 on 07/14/2025
  • David Larsen from BTIG set a target price of $25.0 on 07/07/2025
  • Matt Hewitt from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $36.0 on 06/13/2025

$SLP Insider Trading Activity

$SLP insiders have traded $SLP stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WALTER S WOLTOSZ has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $3,313,476.

$SLP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $SLP stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

