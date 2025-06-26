New Analyst Forecast: $SLNO Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLNO. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SLNO.
$SLNO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLNO in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025
- Laidlaw issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/27/2025
$SLNO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLNO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SLNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $81.0 on 03/28/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $102.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $105.0 on 03/27/2025
$SLNO Insider Trading Activity
$SLNO insiders have traded $SLNO stock on the open market 84 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 84 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- OPPORTUNITY, LLC VIVO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,833,557 shares for an estimated $124,449,124.
- BHATNAGAR ANISH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 720,186 shares for an estimated $48,237,475.
- PATRICIA C HIRANO (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 163,127 shares for an estimated $11,113,218.
- JAMES H MACKANESS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 98,496 shares for an estimated $6,653,637.
- KRISTEN YEN (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 100,360 shares for an estimated $6,599,272.
- MEREDITH MANNING (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 45,249 shares for an estimated $3,044,342.
- MICHAEL F. HUANG (Sr. VP of Clinical Development) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 14,583 shares for an estimated $1,013,627.
- MATTHEW PAULS sold 5,937 shares for an estimated $424,797
$SLNO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $SLNO stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,171,943 shares (-55.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $155,185,327
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,833,557 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,007,647
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,616,720 shares (+58.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,514,644
- FMR LLC added 1,420,446 shares (+174.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,490,866
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 1,060,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,737,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 915,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,447,842
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 769,700 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,995,065
