New Analyst Forecast: $SLNO Given $121.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLNO. Brian Skorney from Baird set a price target of 121.0 for SLNO.

$SLNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLNO recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SLNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $108.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Skorney from Baird set a target price of $121.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Debjit Chattopadhyay from Guggenheim set a target price of $97.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Yasmeen Rahimi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $145.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Raghuram Selvaraju from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $100.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 James Condulis from Stifel set a target price of $108.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $123.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Yale Jen from Laidlaw & Co. set a target price of $105.0 on 03/27/2025

$SLNO Insider Trading Activity

$SLNO insiders have traded $SLNO stock on the open market 74 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 74 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

OPPORTUNITY, LLC VIVO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,833,557 shares for an estimated $124,449,124 .

. BHATNAGAR ANISH (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 699,095 shares for an estimated $47,271,960 .

. PATRICIA C HIRANO (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 164,193 shares for an estimated $11,313,890 .

. KRISTEN YEN (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 95,500 shares for an estimated $6,376,788 .

. JAMES H MACKANESS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 90,622 shares for an estimated $6,293,177 .

. MEREDITH MANNING (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 45,249 shares for an estimated $3,044,342 .

. MICHAEL F. HUANG (Sr. VP of Clinical Development) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 14,583 shares for an estimated $1,013,627 .

. MATTHEW PAULS sold 5,937 shares for an estimated $424,797

$SLNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $SLNO stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

