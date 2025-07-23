New Analyst Forecast: $SLNH Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLNH. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $SLNH.margin: 24px 0;
$SLNH Insider Trading Activity
$SLNH insiders have traded $SLNH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM P PHELAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,350 shares for an estimated $39,180.
- JESSICA L. THOMAS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,151 shares for an estimated $17,675.
- MARY JENNIFER OREILLY (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $5,874.
- JOHN TUNISON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,280 and 0 sales.
- THOMAS J MARUSAK sold 1,991 shares for an estimated $1,592
$SLNH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SLNH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 356,553 shares (+76513.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $227,480
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 97,585 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,259
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 77,900 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,700
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 51,550 shares (+111.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,888
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 23,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,700
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 19,496 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,438
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 13,515 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,622
