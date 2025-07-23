New Analyst Forecast: $SLNH Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLNH. HC Wainwright & Co. gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $SLNH.

$SLNH Insider Trading Activity

$SLNH insiders have traded $SLNH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLNH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM P PHELAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,350 shares for an estimated $39,180 .

. JESSICA L. THOMAS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 14,151 shares for an estimated $17,675 .

. MARY JENNIFER OREILLY (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,600 shares for an estimated $5,874 .

. JOHN TUNISON (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $5,280 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS J MARUSAK sold 1,991 shares for an estimated $1,592

$SLNH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $SLNH stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

