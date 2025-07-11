New Analyst Forecast: $SLM Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLM. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 38.0 for SLM.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLM forecast page.

$SLM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SLM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $38.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Mark Devries from Barclays set a target price of $38.0 on 05/30/2025

on 05/30/2025 Jeffery Harte from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Michael Kaye from Wells Fargo set a target price of $38.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jon Afstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Giuliano Bologna from Compass Point set a target price of $34.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $32.0 on 01/24/2025

$SLM Insider Trading Activity

$SLM insiders have traded $SLM stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT S. STRONG has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $1,383,874 .

. KERRI A. PALMER (EVP, Chief Operational Officer) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $797,522

DONNA F VIEIRA (EVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 13,717 shares for an estimated $446,037

MUNISH PAHWA (EVP & Chief Risk Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $340,820

TED MANVITZ purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $289,032

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 187 institutional investors add shares of $SLM stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.