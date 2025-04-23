New Analyst Forecast: $SLGN Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLGN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $SLGN.

$SLGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLGN forecast page.

$SLGN Insider Trading Activity

$SLGN insiders have traded $SLGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM J GREENLEE (President and CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,840,762

ANTHONY J ALLOTT sold 98,394 shares for an estimated $5,304,420

ROBERT B LEWIS (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin.) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,064,334

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $SLGN stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.