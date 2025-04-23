New Analyst Forecast: $SLGN Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLGN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $SLGN.
$SLGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLGN forecast page.
$SLGN Insider Trading Activity
$SLGN insiders have traded $SLGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM J GREENLEE (President and CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,840,762
- ANTHONY J ALLOTT sold 98,394 shares for an estimated $5,304,420
- ROBERT B LEWIS (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin.) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,064,334
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SLGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $SLGN stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,608,851 shares (+13864.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,790,694
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 895,528 shares (+764.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,612,232
- FMR LLC added 767,944 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,971,485
- UBS GROUP AG added 676,817 shares (+955.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,228,324
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 656,923 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,192,842
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 584,840 shares (+87.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,440,922
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 455,381 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,702,581
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.