SLGN

New Analyst Forecast: $SLGN Given 'Strong Buy' Rating

April 23, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

April 23, 2025 — 06:33 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLGN. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Strong Buy' for $SLGN.

$SLGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLGN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/22/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/19/2024

$SLGN Insider Trading Activity

$SLGN insiders have traded $SLGN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM J GREENLEE (President and CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,840,762
  • ANTHONY J ALLOTT sold 98,394 shares for an estimated $5,304,420
  • ROBERT B LEWIS (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin.) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,064,334

$SLGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $SLGN stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 2,608,851 shares (+13864.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,790,694
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 895,528 shares (+764.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,612,232
  • FMR LLC added 767,944 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,971,485
  • UBS GROUP AG added 676,817 shares (+955.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,228,324
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 656,923 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,192,842
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 584,840 shares (+87.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,440,922
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 455,381 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,702,581

