New Analyst Forecast: $SLGN Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLGN. Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a price target of 67.0 for SLGN.
$SLGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLGN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SLGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025
- George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $59.0 on 07/09/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $63.0 on 05/08/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $57.0 on 05/01/2025
- Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025
- Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $63.0 on 01/30/2025
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 01/30/2025
$SLGN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SLGN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.
$SLGN Insider Trading Activity
$SLGN insiders have traded $SLGN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM J GREENLEE (President and CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,840,762
- ANTHONY J ALLOTT sold 81,152 shares for an estimated $4,480,888
- ROBERT B LEWIS (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,623,540.
- B FREDERIK PRINZEN (Sr. V.P. - Corp. Dev.) sold 2,378 shares for an estimated $128,530
$SLGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $SLGN stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,619,768 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $133,922,540
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,140,332 shares (+159.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,293,771
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,017,965 shares (+39.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,038,370
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 984,687 shares (-97.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,337,199
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 448,828 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,944,087
- FMR LLC added 379,676 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,409,037
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 251,976 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,881,013
