New Analyst Forecast: $SLGN Given $67.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLGN. Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a price target of 67.0 for SLGN.

$SLGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLGN recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SLGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $67.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 George Staphos from B of A Securities set a target price of $59.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $63.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $57.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $63.0 on 01/30/2025

on 01/30/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $75.0 on 01/30/2025

$SLGN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SLGN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

$SLGN Insider Trading Activity

$SLGN insiders have traded $SLGN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLGN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM J GREENLEE (President and CEO) sold 125,000 shares for an estimated $6,840,762

ANTHONY J ALLOTT sold 81,152 shares for an estimated $4,480,888

ROBERT B LEWIS (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Admin.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,623,540 .

. B FREDERIK PRINZEN (Sr. V.P. - Corp. Dev.) sold 2,378 shares for an estimated $128,530

$SLGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $SLGN stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

