New Analyst Forecast: $SLG Given $69.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLG. Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a price target of 69.0 for SLG.
$SLG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $69.0 on 07/09/2025
- Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025
- Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/30/2025
- Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $54.0 on 04/23/2025
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 04/21/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 03/17/2025
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $73.0 on 03/17/2025
$SLG Insider Trading Activity
$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066
$SLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,981,565 shares (-86.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,336,300
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 919,077 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,030,742
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 586,524 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,842,434
- WATERFRONT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 469,109 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,067,589
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 451,310 shares (-3.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,040,587
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 412,125 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,779,612
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 390,722 shares (-54.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,544,659
