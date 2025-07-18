Stocks
SLG

New Analyst Forecast: $SLG Given $58.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLG. Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a price target of 58.0 for SLG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLG forecast page.

$SLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $58.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $71.0 on 07/14/2025
  • Anthony Paolone from JP Morgan set a target price of $69.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Blaine Heck from Wells Fargo set a target price of $58.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Anthony Powell from Barclays set a target price of $60.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 04/21/2025
  • Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $58.0 on 03/17/2025

$SLG Insider Trading Activity

$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 174 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SLG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.