New Analyst Forecast: $SLG Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLG. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 55.0 for SLG.
$SLG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 03/12/2025
- Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $69.0 on 01/01/2025
- Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $78.0 on 10/22/2024
- Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 10/21/2024
- John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $87.0 on 10/21/2024
- Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024
- Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $79.0 on 10/18/2024
$SLG Insider Trading Activity
$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW S LEVINE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,785 shares for an estimated $3,648,463.
- CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066
$SLG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,161,982 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,921,817
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 634,788 shares (+79.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,114,800
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 564,822 shares (+5.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,362,710
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 522,738 shares (+50.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,504,364
- NORGES BANK added 480,792 shares (+212.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,655,392
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 426,972 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,999,938
- VISION CAPITAL CORP removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,363,500
