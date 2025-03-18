New Analyst Forecast: $SLG Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLG. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 55.0 for SLG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLG forecast page.

$SLG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SLG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $72.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $55.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Peter Abramowitz from Jefferies set a target price of $69.0 on 01/01/2025

on 01/01/2025 Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $78.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Michael Lewis from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 John Kim from BMO Capital set a target price of $87.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $79.0 on 10/18/2024

$SLG Insider Trading Activity

$SLG insiders have traded $SLG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW S LEVINE (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,785 shares for an estimated $3,648,463 .

. CRAIG M HATKOFF sold 3,455 shares for an estimated $229,066

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $SLG stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.