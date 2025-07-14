New Analyst Forecast: $SLDE Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLDE. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 19.0 for SLDE.

$SLDE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLDE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLDE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Thomas McJoynt-Griffith from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $20.0 on 07/14/2025

$SLDE Insider Trading Activity

$SLDE insiders have traded $SLDE stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT JR GRIES sold 358,457 shares for an estimated $5,667,205

BETH WITTE BRUCE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,860 shares for an estimated $804,096 .

. STEPHEN L ROHDE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,165 shares for an estimated $287,188.

