SLB

New Analyst Forecast: $SLB Given 'Overweight' Rating

April 25, 2025 — 06:27 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLB. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SLB.

$SLB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLB in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

$SLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $48.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $59.0 on 03/27/2025

$SLB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SLB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SLB Insider Trading Activity

$SLB insiders have traded $SLB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MOGHARBEL KHALED AL (EVP, Geographies) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,097 shares for an estimated $5,427,156.
  • STEPHANE BIGUET (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,520 shares for an estimated $2,486,444.
  • ABDELLAH MERAD (EVP, Core Services & Equipment) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,486,400
  • DIANNE B. RALSTON (Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 43,161 shares for an estimated $1,897,357
  • GAVIN RENNICK (President New Energy) sold 26,990 shares for an estimated $1,104,430
  • VIJAY KASIBHATLA (Director, M&A) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,098,500
  • APARNA RAMAN (Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer) sold 25,133 shares for an estimated $1,062,623
  • HOWARD GUILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 13,568 shares for an estimated $595,228
  • UGO PRECHNER (VP Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $309,435
  • BEJAR CARMEN RANDO (Chief People Officer) sold 5,524 shares for an estimated $223,252

$SLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 756 institutional investors add shares of $SLB stock to their portfolio, and 678 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

