New Analyst Forecast: $SLB Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLB. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SLB.
$SLB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SLB in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/02/2025
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/14/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/21/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
$SLB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLB recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $53.0 on 06/26/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $48.0 on 04/14/2025
$SLB Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SLB stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.
$SLB Insider Trading Activity
$SLB insiders have traded $SLB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MOGHARBEL KHALED AL (EVP, Geographies) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,097 shares for an estimated $5,427,156.
- ABDELLAH MERAD (EVP, Core Services & Equipment) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,486,400
- STEPHANE BIGUET (EVP & CFO) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,974,150
- DIANNE B. RALSTON (Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 43,161 shares for an estimated $1,897,357
- GAVIN RENNICK (President New Energy) sold 26,990 shares for an estimated $1,104,430
- VIJAY KASIBHATLA (Director, M&A) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,098,500
- APARNA RAMAN (Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer) sold 25,133 shares for an estimated $1,062,623
- HOWARD GUILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 13,568 shares for an estimated $595,228
- UGO PRECHNER (VP Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $309,435
- BEJAR CARMEN RANDO (Chief People Officer) sold 5,524 shares for an estimated $223,252
- LA CHEVARDIERE PATRICK DE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $167,900
$SLB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 796 institutional investors add shares of $SLB stock to their portfolio, and 646 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 39,474,501 shares (+478.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,650,034,141
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 13,611,207 shares (-19.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $568,948,452
- AMUNDI removed 9,758,210 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $407,893,178
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 9,687,669 shares (-86.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $404,944,564
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 6,293,066 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $263,050,158
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 5,560,908 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,445,954
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,540,755 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,803,559
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.