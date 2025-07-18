New Analyst Forecast: $SLB Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLB. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 42.0 for SLB.

$SLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLB recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $45.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $52.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $45.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $44.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $44.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Lloyd Byrne from Jefferies set a target price of $53.0 on 06/26/2025

$SLB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SLB stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/30.

on 05/30. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 04/11.

$SLB Insider Trading Activity

$SLB insiders have traded $SLB stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOGHARBEL KHALED AL (EVP, Geographies) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 123,097 shares for an estimated $5,427,156 .

. ABDELLAH MERAD (EVP, Core Services & Equipment) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,486,400

STEPHANE BIGUET (EVP & CFO) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,974,150

DIANNE B. RALSTON (Chief Legal Officer & Sec) sold 43,161 shares for an estimated $1,897,357

GAVIN RENNICK (President New Energy) sold 26,990 shares for an estimated $1,104,430

VIJAY KASIBHATLA (Director, M&A) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,098,500

APARNA RAMAN (Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer) sold 25,133 shares for an estimated $1,062,623

HOWARD GUILD (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 13,568 shares for an estimated $595,228

UGO PRECHNER (VP Controller) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $309,435

BEJAR CARMEN RANDO (Chief People Officer) sold 5,524 shares for an estimated $223,252

LA CHEVARDIERE PATRICK DE sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $167,900

$SLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 737 institutional investors add shares of $SLB stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

