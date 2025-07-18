New Analyst Forecast: $SLAB Given $160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLAB. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 160.0 for SLAB.

$SLAB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SLAB recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $SLAB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $160.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Vinh from Keybanc set a target price of $180.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Cody Acree from Benchmark set a target price of $160.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $110.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $150.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Blayne Curtis from Barclays set a target price of $80.0 on 04/22/2025

$SLAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SLAB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 05/06, 04/14.

$SLAB Insider Trading Activity

$SLAB insiders have traded $SLAB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT MATTHEW JOHNSON (President & CEO) sold 5,879 shares for an estimated $771,324

NAVDEEP S SOOCH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $745,211 .

. ROBERT J CONRAD (Sr VP and General Manager) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,201 shares for an estimated $680,964 .

. WILLIAM G BOCK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $430,970 .

. CHRISTY WYATT sold 546 shares for an estimated $57,029

$SLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 161 institutional investors add shares of $SLAB stock to their portfolio, and 135 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.