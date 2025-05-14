New Analyst Forecast: $SLAB Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SLAB. Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a price target of 100.0 for SLAB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SLAB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SLAB forecast page.

$SLAB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SLAB stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLAB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/14.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SLAB Insider Trading Activity

$SLAB insiders have traded $SLAB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLAB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NAVDEEP S SOOCH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $745,211 .

. WILLIAM G BOCK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $430,970 .

. CHRISTY WYATT sold 546 shares for an estimated $57,029

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SLAB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $SLAB stock to their portfolio, and 146 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.