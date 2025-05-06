New Analyst Forecast: $SKX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKX. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SKX.

$SKX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SKX in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/25/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

$SKX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SKX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $53.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $64.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $85.0 on 12/09/2024

$SKX Insider Trading Activity

$SKX insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 93,524 shares for an estimated $5,785,477 .

. DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,132 shares for an estimated $4,447,666 .

. MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,930 shares for an estimated $2,738,213 .

. MARK A NASON (Executive Vice President) sold 12,046 shares for an estimated $796,012

PHILLIP PACCIONE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,994 shares for an estimated $622,590

JOHN M VANDEMORE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,112 shares for an estimated $310,605

$SKX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 243 institutional investors add shares of $SKX stock to their portfolio, and 282 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

