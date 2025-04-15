Stocks
SKX

New Analyst Forecast: $SKX Given $64.0 Price Target

April 15, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKX. Jay Sole from UBS set a price target of 64.0 for SKX.

$SKX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $74.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $64.0 on 04/14/2025
  • Sam Poser from Williams Trading set a target price of $85.0 on 12/09/2024

$SKX Insider Trading Activity

$SKX insiders have traded $SKX stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT GREENBERG (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 93,524 shares for an estimated $5,785,477.
  • DAVID WEINBERG (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,132 shares for an estimated $4,447,666.
  • MICHAEL GREENBERG (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,930 shares for an estimated $2,738,213.
  • MARK A NASON (Executive Vice President) sold 12,046 shares for an estimated $796,012
  • PHILLIP PACCIONE (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,994 shares for an estimated $622,590
  • JOHN M VANDEMORE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 5,112 shares for an estimated $310,605

$SKX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $SKX stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Stocks mentioned

SKX

