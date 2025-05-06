New Analyst Forecast: $SKWD Given $66.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKWD. Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a price target of 66.0 for SKWD.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SKWD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SKWD forecast page.
$SKWD Insider Trading Activity
$SKWD insiders have traded $SKWD stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES CHARLES HAYS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 136,489 shares for an estimated $7,400,616.
- ANDREW S ROBINSON (CHAIRMAN & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 51,110 shares for an estimated $2,473,347.
- THOMAS N SCHMITT (CHIEF PEOPLE & ADMIN. OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,108 shares for an estimated $565,251.
- SEAN W DUFFY (EVP & CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,110 shares for an estimated $548,828.
- SANDIP A KAPADIA (EVP, CHIEF ACTUARY) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 9,445 shares for an estimated $465,308.
- KIRBY HILL (PRESIDENT - INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,829 shares for an estimated $341,160.
- DAN PK BODNAR (CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,543 shares for an estimated $326,922.
- JOHN A III BURKHART (PRESIDENT - SPECIALTY LINES) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,297 shares for an estimated $314,602.
- MARK W HAUSHILL (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,993 shares for an estimated $198,681.
- LESLIE SHAUNTY (GENERAL COUNSEL & SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,041 shares for an estimated $150,543.
- CHASE M CLARK (Chief Underwriting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,101 shares for an estimated $55,314.
- GENA L ASHE sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,615
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SKWD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SKWD stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 944,431 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,979,288
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 814,834 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,181,710
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 553,389 shares (+54.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,968,280
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 442,880 shares (-43.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,383,155
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 377,063 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,056,764
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 310,525 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,693,933
- SWEDBANK AB added 300,032 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,163,617
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.