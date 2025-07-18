Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SKT Given $35.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKT. Floris Van Dijkum from Ladenburg Thalmann set a price target of 35.0 for SKT.

$SKT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Floris Van Dijkum from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $35.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 03/28/2025
  • Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 01/28/2025

$SKT Insider Trading Activity

$SKT insiders have traded $SKT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GALLARDO LESLIE SWANSON (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $404,750
  • SUSAN E SKERRITT sold 9,844 shares for an estimated $342,472
  • THOMAS REDDIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $225,750
  • STEPHEN YALOF (President & CEO) purchased 3,347 shares for an estimated $99,999

$SKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $SKT stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

