New Analyst Forecast: $SKT Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKT. Floris Van Dijkum from Ladenburg Thalmann set a price target of 35.0 for SKT.
$SKT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SKT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Floris Van Dijkum from Ladenburg Thalmann set a target price of $35.0 on 07/18/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 07/02/2025
- Nicholas Yulico from Scotiabank set a target price of $33.0 on 04/23/2025
- Caitlin Burrows from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $40.0 on 03/28/2025
- Juan Sanabria from BMO Capital set a target price of $36.0 on 01/28/2025
$SKT Insider Trading Activity
$SKT insiders have traded $SKT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GALLARDO LESLIE SWANSON (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $404,750
- SUSAN E SKERRITT sold 9,844 shares for an estimated $342,472
- THOMAS REDDIN sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $225,750
- STEPHEN YALOF (President & CEO) purchased 3,347 shares for an estimated $99,999
$SKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of $SKT stock to their portfolio, and 132 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,263,229 shares (-72.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,684,507
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 651,961 shares (+436.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,029,762
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 563,888 shares (-32.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,053,775
- WATERFRONT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 543,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,350,132
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 512,419 shares (+318.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,314,638
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 499,693 shares (+363.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,884,626
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 450,191 shares (-2.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,211,953
