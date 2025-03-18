New Analyst Forecast: $SKIN Given $1.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKIN. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 1.5 for SKIN.

$SKIN Insider Trading Activity

$SKIN insiders have traded $SKIN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SKIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DESIREE GRUBER sold 14,663 shares for an estimated $22,022

$SKIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $SKIN stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

