New Analyst Forecast: $SKE Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKE. Luke Bertozzi from CIBC set a price target of 26.0 for SKE.

$SKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Luke Bertozzi from CIBC set a target price of $26.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.5 on 02/27/2025

$SKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SKE stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

