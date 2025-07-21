New Analyst Forecast: $SKE Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SKE. Luke Bertozzi from CIBC set a price target of 26.0 for SKE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SKE forecast page.
$SKE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SKE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Luke Bertozzi from CIBC set a target price of $26.0 on 07/21/2025
- Ovais Habib from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.5 on 02/27/2025
$SKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $SKE stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD added 2,986,891 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,137,730
- BORNITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 957,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,656,130
- INVESCO LTD. removed 523,800 shares (-66.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,285,142
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 453,000 shares (-15.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,570,770
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 379,409 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,828,236
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 367,300 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,706,057
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 359,438 shares (+849.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,626,729
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.