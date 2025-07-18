New Analyst Forecast: $SITM Given $230.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SITM. Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a price target of 230.0 for SITM.

$SITM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SITM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SITM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tore Svanberg from Stifel set a target price of $230.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $180.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Melissa Fairbanks from Raymond James set a target price of $250.0 on 02/06/2025

on 02/06/2025 Quinn Bolton from Needham set a target price of $250.0 on 02/06/2025

$SITM Insider Trading Activity

$SITM insiders have traded $SITM stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SITM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORP /FI MEGACHIPS sold 180,000 shares for an estimated $27,360,000

RAJESH VASHIST (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $6,363,000 .

. SAMSHEER AHAMAD (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,728 shares for an estimated $2,402,864 .

. FARIBORZ ASSADERAGHI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,917 shares for an estimated $2,106,863 .

. VINCENT P PANGRAZIO (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $1,583,383 .

. LIONEL BONNOT (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,206 shares for an estimated $1,153,757 .

. PIYUSH B SEVALIA (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,667 shares for an estimated $1,089,367 .

. TOM DANG-HSING YIU sold 2,115 shares for an estimated $423,000

ELIZABETH A. HOWE (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $312,000

TORSTEN KREINDL sold 950 shares for an estimated $196,650

$SITM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $SITM stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

