New Analyst Forecast: $SHW Given $410.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHW. Joshua Spector from UBS set a price target of 410.0 for SHW.
$SHW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $385.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $410.0 on 07/09/2025
- Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $296.0 on 06/23/2025
- Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $385.0 on 06/13/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $420.0 on 05/01/2025
- Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $420.0 on 04/30/2025
- Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $385.0 on 04/22/2025
- Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $355.0 on 04/01/2025
$SHW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 02/24 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
$SHW Insider Trading Activity
$SHW insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TODD D REA (President, Consumer Brands Grp) sold 4,223 shares for an estimated $1,516,732
- COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490
$SHW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of $SHW stock to their portfolio, and 764 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 3,506,491 shares (+11741.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,224,431,592
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,505,341 shares (+21.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,650,023
- FMR LLC removed 875,720 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $305,792,666
- AMUNDI removed 727,650 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,088,103
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 726,861 shares (+35.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $253,812,592
- ALPHINITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 707,167 shares (-32.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $246,935,644
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 670,408 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,099,769
