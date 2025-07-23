Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SHW Given $400.0 Price Target

July 23, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

July 23, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHW. Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a price target of 400.0 for SHW.

$SHW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHW recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SHW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $385.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Sison from Wells Fargo set a target price of $400.0 on 07/23/2025
  • Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $410.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Steve Byrne from B of A Securities set a target price of $296.0 on 06/23/2025
  • Patrick Cunningham from Citigroup set a target price of $385.0 on 06/13/2025
  • Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $420.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $385.0 on 04/22/2025
  • Michael Leithead from Barclays set a target price of $355.0 on 04/01/2025
$SHW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SHW Insider Trading Activity

$SHW insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TODD D REA (President, Consumer Brands Grp) sold 4,223 shares for an estimated $1,516,732
  • COLIN M. DAVIE (Pres. & GM, Glob. Supply Chain) sold 2,799 shares for an estimated $1,008,490

$SHW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 682 institutional investors add shares of $SHW stock to their portfolio, and 782 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

