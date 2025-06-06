New Analyst Forecast: $SHOP Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHOP. UBS gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SHOP.
$SHOP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHOP in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP forecast page.
$SHOP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 05/06/2025
- Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025
- Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 05/05/2025
- Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $105.0 on 04/23/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025
- Dan Salmon from New Street set a target price of $115.0 on 01/10/2025
$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 672 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 740 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC added 8,646,159 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $825,535,261
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 7,892,382 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $753,564,633
- FMR LLC added 5,507,642 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $525,869,658
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,597,678 shares (+19.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $438,986,295
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,550,721 shares (+128.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $434,502,841
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 4,036,326 shares (+324.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,388,406
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,898,764 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $372,253,986
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.