New Analyst Forecast: $SHOP Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHOP. UBS gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SHOP.

$SHOP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHOP in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/06/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/23/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

$SHOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $100.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Thanos Moschopoulos from BMO Capital set a target price of $120.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $105.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Dan Salmon from New Street set a target price of $115.0 on 01/10/2025

$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.

on 04/03. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.

$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 672 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 740 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

