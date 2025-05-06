Stocks
SHOP

New Analyst Forecast: $SHOP Given $110.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHOP. Samad Samana from Jefferies set a price target of 110.0 for SHOP.

$SHOP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $110.0 on 05/05/2025
  • Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $105.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Dan Salmon from New Street set a target price of $115.0 on 01/10/2025
  • Bhavin Shah from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $125.0 on 12/02/2024
  • Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 11/13/2024
  • Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 11/13/2024

$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 641 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 644 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

