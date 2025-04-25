New Analyst Forecast: $SHOP Given $105.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHOP. Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a price target of 105.0 for SHOP.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SHOP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SHOP forecast page.
$SHOP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOP recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SHOP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $105.0 on 04/23/2025
- Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025
- Dan Salmon from New Street set a target price of $115.0 on 01/10/2025
- Bhavin Shah from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $125.0 on 12/02/2024
- Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $94.0 on 11/13/2024
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $110.0 on 11/13/2024
- Terry Tillman from Truist Financial set a target price of $110.0 on 11/13/2024
$SHOP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SHOP stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/12, 02/03, 11/13 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/19.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SHOP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 626 institutional investors add shares of $SHOP stock to their portfolio, and 618 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 11,751,403 shares (-28.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,249,526,680
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 10,851,585 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,153,849,033
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 7,316,862 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $778,001,936
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,867,693 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $623,911,796
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 5,564,430 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $591,665,841
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,849,796 shares (+631.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $409,348,808
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 3,589,796 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $381,703,008
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.