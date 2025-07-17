New Analyst Forecast: $SHOO Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHOO. Steven Madden from Citigroup set a price target of 32.0 for SHOO.

$SHOO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SHOO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SHOO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Madden from Citigroup set a target price of $32.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory Group set a target price of $24.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $23.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $25.0 on 04/11/2025

on 04/11/2025 Laura Champine from Loop Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 02/27/2025

$SHOO Insider Trading Activity

$SHOO insiders have traded $SHOO stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AL FERRARA purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $104,234

MITCHELL S KLIPPER purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $102,437

PETER ALLAN DAVIS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,133 shares for an estimated $82,657 .

. ARIAN SIMONE REED sold 25 shares for an estimated $580

$SHOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 146 institutional investors add shares of $SHOO stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

