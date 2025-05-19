New Analyst Forecast: $SHO Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SHO. Evercore ISI gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SHO.
$SHO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SHO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025
$SHO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $SHO stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUSH ISLAND MANAGEMENT, LP removed 9,663,978 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $114,421,499
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 4,552,389 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,837,980
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,453,136 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,494,009
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 2,039,776 shares (+996.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,194,292
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,589,258 shares (+132.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,954,917
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,461,867 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,756,168
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,254,955 shares (+251.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,809,126
